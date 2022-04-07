© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

1000 individual first aid kits head from N.H. to Ukraine, assembled by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health volunteers

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Alli Fam
Published April 7, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
letters on a table next to cardboard boxes with supplies.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
/
to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Kits included both lifesaving medical equipment as well as letters from local students.

Over the past two days, Dartmouth Hitchcock Health staff assembled 1000 individualized first aid kits, which will be sent to Ukraine.

The kits include gauze, bandages, and other more sophisticated tools like tourniquets, to help prevent blood loss for an injured person. They are based on kits carried by the U.S. Army.

The kits also include letters from schoolchildren in the area.

Hunter Fifield, the site director for supply chain operations at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, said figuring out how to make sure the kits arrive in Ukraine has taken weeks of planning and collaboration.

The kits will go from New Hampshire to New Jersey, where they'll be put on a plane to Poland.

"And then from there, it's going to the point of contact with who I've been in discussion with for the past few weeks, the deputy minister of health of Ukraine,” said Fifield. “They will receive it in Lviv. They can distribute as needed.”

The kits can be used by soldiers and civilians.

