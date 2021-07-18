-
The remains of a Marine Corps sergeant who was killed in a bloody World War II battle on a Pacific island have been identified and will be returned to his…
-
The Manchester VA is offering drop-in sessions for New Hampshire Vietnam veterans who are emotionally impacted by a documentary on the Vietnam War. The…
-
The tragic killing of Charlie Sennott's colleague, New Hampshire native James Foley, was the first exposure for most Americans to ISIS, and a turning…
-
Concord Marking 70th Anniversary Of Hiroshima Atomic BombingTo commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, members of faith-based and activist groups in Concord are holding a…
-
What It's Like Being A Drone War VeteranA full decade into the drone war in the Middle East, we’re still asking questions: what does an unmanned military mean for the future of warfare? Who…
-
Only a few days after international weapons inspectors arrived in Syria, they’ve begun destroying Syria’sstockpile of chemical weapons along with the…
-
Drawing on Dietrich Bonhoeffer's concept of "cheap grace," Andrew Bacevich exposes the chronic defects in the current U. S. approach to waging war. He…
-
We hear the words honor, duty and sacrifice a lot around Veteran’s Day – and rightly so. What we rarely hear about are the individual, human stories that…
-
When we call dogs ‘man’s best friend’, we’re typically referring to their value as companions and protectors - but canines have a long history of helping…
-
An inside look at the war in Afghanistan. Recently, an increasing number of American troops have died at the hands of their Afghan counterparts, raising…