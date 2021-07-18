-
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 4 de agosto.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para nuestras grabaciones. Tenlo en cuenta si ves algunas anotaciones diferentes.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has launched a program for people dealing with so-called “long-haul” COVID-19, in which symptoms persist for 12 weeks…
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 21 de abril. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión…
Epidemiologist: It's Too Soon To Roll Back COVID Safety Precautions In N.H.More and more people are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines each day in New Hampshire, and NHPR has been getting a lot of questions from listeners about…
Early research on the coronavirus in schools and among young people suggests that with proper precautions, classrooms are not the superspreaders that many…
Dartmouth Hitchcock Health is reaching out to teens and families as part of its new anti-vaping campaign.The campaign, called No Safe Vape, focuses on…
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has announced a $4.5 million plan to create what it says is the country's first geriatric emergency department in a…
Dartmouth-Hitchcock and GraniteOne Health, an existing group that includes Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, have signed an agreement to combine…
Seeing a doctor by video conference is becoming more and more common. According to one estimate, in just five years more doctor’s visits will happen…
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center has opened a neurocritical care unit that's the first of its kind in Northern New England.The 10-bed neurocritical care…