Civics 101 Trivia for March 12, 2022

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question. We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct answers to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy.

Last week's qualifying question was this: Anywhere from 2-4% of proposed bills in any given congress actually become laws. Where in the legislative process do most bills, over 90%, die?

The answer was "in committee" and this week's winner was Chris Vinciguerra from Exeter, New Hampshire. Listen above to see how he did in this week's round on National Parks.

The qualifying question for next time is this: One, and only one, of our original 13 states did not send any delegates to the Constitutional Convention in 1787. What state was this, which did ratify the constitution although they nearly refused due to the lack of an explicit protection of religious freedom?

