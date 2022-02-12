Civics 101 Trivia for February 12, 2022

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question. We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct answers to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy.

Last week's qualifying question was this: One of the first documents to outline the oppression of American women was composed in Seneca Falls in 1848 and shares many parallels with the Declaration of Independence. What is the name of this document composed by members of the women’s movement?

The answer was the Declaration of Sentiments, and this week's winner was Tom Pizor from Jackson, NH. Listen above to see how he did in this week's round on the history of the White House.

The qualifying question for next week is this: Which president, in response to an energy crisis, created Project Independence to lessen our reliance on foreign oil and said “ We must ask everyone to lower the thermostat in your home by at least 6 degrees?"

