10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Mountains, Music & The Arts

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published August 13, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT
DJ Sean
Courtesy Lebanon Opera House
/
It's never a bad time to take a hike. Except for when it is.

The heat wave will subside Friday afternoon and gift us with a cooler weekend here in New Hampshire. Here are 10 things to do to inspire you to have the best weekend.

Be sure to check out NHPR's community calendar for more events and activities, and sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

  • Nexus Music and Arts Festival at the Lebanon Opera House, Friday, Aug. 13, to Sunday, Aug. 15. More info.
  • Mountain Music and Arts Festival in Warren, Friday, Aug. 13-15. More info.

  • Free Comic Book Day at various locations in New Hampshire, Aug. 14. See store locator.

    Free Comic Book Day is Aug. 14, 2021
  • Beans & Greens Farm Free Movie Night, featuring Charlotte's Web, in Gilford, Saturday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m. More info.
  • Black Heritage Trail Sankofa Walking Tours: Ain't She A Woman, Portsmouth, Saturday, Aug. 14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info.
  • Great North Woods Arts and Crafts Fair in Columbia, Saturday, Aug. 14. More info.
  • 16th Annual Cruisin’ for Critters Poker Run to support Manchester Animal Shelter, Manchester, Saturday, Aug. 14. More info.
  • End of Summer Block Party in Keene, Saturday, Aug. 14. More info.
  • Tension: Process in the Making - New Hampshire Regional Exhibition at Twiggs Gallery in Boscawen, Artists' talk on Saturday, Aug. 14, 1-3 p.m.; exhibit through Sept. 4. More info.
  • Concord Model Railroad Show in Concord on Sunday, Aug. 15. More info.

BONUS

Deb Talan (of the Weepies) performs at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on Aug. 15
The Music Hall
  • Deb Talan (of the Weepies) performs at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on Sunday, Aug. 15, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. More info.
  • Prescott Park Arts Festival Monday Movie Night Series: Black Panther, in Portsmouth, on Monday, Aug. 16. More info.

