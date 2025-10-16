Meet the Panelists for The Middle with Jeremy Hobson Live

Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at BNH Stage in Concord for a live taping of The Middle!

Get tickets here.

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson is the only live, national call-in talk show on public radio focused on current events and bridging divides. Jeremy Hobson is the host, executive producer and creator of The Middle. Before launching the show, he spent years hosting two of the top programs on public radio, Here & Now and Marketplace Morning Report, and frequently anchored NPR special coverage of major news events.

Local panelists for this live show include Anna Brown of Citizens Count, Doug Teschner of Braver Angels / author of Beyond the Politics of Contempt: Practical Steps to Build Positive Relationships in Divided Times, and Nick Capodice , co-host of NHPR's award-winning podcast Civics 101 .

Here’s a closer look at the local panelists who will help guide the conversation:

Anna Brown of Citizens Count

Anna Brown is one of New Hampshire’s foremost experts on state government and policy. After completing her master’s degree in justice studies she began her career with Citizens Count, a nonprofit dedicated to providing unbiased information about New Hampshire government – including the roughly 2,000 bills and 1,000 candidates that move through the state every two years. She is a founding member of the New Hampshire Civic Learning Coalition, a board member of NH Civics, a member of the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits Policy Committee, and a frequent commentator in local media. In 2024 she joined the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law as Executive Director of the Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership, and Public Service.

Doug Teschner of Braver Angels

Doug Teschner is co-author of the new book Beyond the Politics of Contempt: Practical Steps to Build Positive Relationships in Divided Times. He ran the Peace Corps in Ukraine and led a community education effort to end the Ebola epidemic in Guinea. As Braver Angels New England Regional Leader, he led the volunteer effort to help create a bipartisan caucus in the NH House of Representatives where he previously served as a GOP legislator. A lifelong hiker, skier, and climber, Doug once played a key role in saving the life of a severely injured man on Mt. Washington, NH, an event that shaped his life in profound ways. Today, Doug runs a small consulting business, Growing Leadership LLC, but, given concerns about our country, finds himself spending more time volunteering with Braver Angels and promoting the ideas in the book.

Nick Capodice of NHPR's Civics 101

Nick Capodice has been co-host and Senior Editor of NHPR’s Civics 101 since 2019, where he has interviewed hundreds of scholars to explain the basics of how our democracy works. The show has been downloaded over 35 million times and has been used in classrooms across the country. In addition, Nick serves on the Education Advisory Commission for the American Bar Association and is the co-author of A User’s Guide to Democracy; How America Works.