NHPR Primary Day Coverage 2024

Tune in for NPR’s First in the Nation primary coverage on Tuesday, Jan. 23 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Live coverage from New Hampshire Public Radio begins at 8:00 p.m.

New Hampshire Public Radio’s coverage of the New Hampshire primary will include field reporting from reporters across the state and in-studio analysis and commentary. Primary Coverage on NHPR caps months of comprehensive reporting across NHPR’s broadcast, digital, and podcast properties – bringing Granite State voters unique stories, vital information through our comprehensive Voter Guide, and live broadcasts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered at the Tilt’n Diner in Tilton, NH.

In case you missed it: Listen back to NHPR’s Election Toolkit from Civics 101. From election security, to misinformation, to voting rights and to gerrymandering, Civics 101 is your guide to elections, and your role in them.

For over a year, NHPR’s newsroom has been telling the story of the New Hampshire primary with a commitment to producing public service journalism that puts voters’ needs front and center. Our primary night and related coverage will give listeners and online readers a final, comprehensive look at the primary and all of its implications for New Hampshire voters and voters nationwide.

Taking a broader look at the forces that shape politics in the Granite State is core to NHPR’s coverage. Reporters from throughout the NHPR newsroom have tracked changing voter demographics; the impact of money in politics; voter access concerns; election security; and questions of diversity on the campaign trail.

The lineup of primary-related news coverage on NHPR:

Tuesday, Jan. 23:

4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – All Things Considered

Updates from the field and polling sites across the state, and national news from NPR. Marketplace airs as usual at 6:30

7:00 p.m. – NH Primary Night Election Coverage from NPR

Await the closing of the polls with continued updates from the field and polling sites across the state, and national news from NPR.

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – NH Primary Night Election Coverage from NHPR

Primary night coverage will take place from the NHPR studios. Tune in to hear from NHPR journalists posted around the state, reporting in from candidates’ headquarters and polling sites. NHPR’s Julia Furukawa will host coverage that evening; she’ll be joined in-studio for analysis from Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire.

11:00 p.m. and beyond – National and international coverage

Into the late hours Tuesday and early hours Wednesday, NHPR will also provide continuing updates from NPR. Beginning at 11:00 p.m., the BBC World Service will offer a global perspective on the New Hampshire primary and its impact.

DIGITAL RESOURCES : On-air coverage will be extended through real-time, ongoing digital updates. NHPR’s in-studio program will be simulcast via C-SPAN, WBUR in Boston and streamed LIVE at NHPR.org A live blog and live tweeting will continue throughout the evening.

All of NHPR’s primary-related coverage is housed in a central location online. For the latest stories and resources – listeners and readers should click or bookmark here: nhpr.org/election2024

Wednesday, Jan. 24:

5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. – Morning Edition

The day after the primary, Morning Edition will offer recaps of the results, two-way conversations with NHPR reporters and analysts, and features from NHPR’s newsroom.