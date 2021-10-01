Writers on a New England Stage: Ken Follett

After 16 years of memorable events from the Historic Theater in Portsmouth, Writers on a New England Stage will host its first fall 2021 event next month as a way to continue the beloved series and connect with literary fans.

Bestselling author and Oprah's Book Club pick Ken Follett will be the inaugural author in the series, a partnership of The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio. Follett will discuss his anticipated new novel, Never, a globe-spanning spy thriller about impossible decisions and the unforeseen consequences that could lead to the next world war, set in the present day. After his presentation, he’ll be joined by NHPR’s Peter Biello for a literary conversation and audience Q&A.

Never is an extraordinary novel, full of heroines and villains, false prophets and elite warriors, jaded politicians and opportunistic revolutionaries. It brims with cautionary wisdom for our times, and delivers a visceral, heart-pounding read that transports readers to the brink of the unimaginable.

Ken Follett is one of the world's best-loved authors, selling more than 178 million copies of his thirty-six books. Follett's first bestseller was Eye of the Needle, a spy story set in the Second World War. In 1989, The Pillars of the Earth was published and has since become Follett's most popular novel. It reached number one on bestseller lists around the world and was an Oprah's Book Club pick. Its sequels, World Without End and A Column of Fire, proved equally popular, and the Kingsbridge series has sold more than forty-seven million copies worldwide. Follett lives in Hertfordshire, England, with his wife, Barbara.

NHPR's All Things Considered host Peter Biello will be in the virtual conversation with Ken Follett on Sunday, November 14 at 2 p.m., via the Crowdcast platform. Ticket packages are $36 for link and an in-person book pick-up at The Music Hall. (As an alternative, the cost is $48 for link, book, and shipping to a home address.). In addition to access to the livestream link, the ticket package includes a virtual author discussion and audience Q&A. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.