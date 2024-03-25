Doris Kearns Goodwin to join NHPR for Writers on a New England Stage

© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 25, 2024 at 1:16 PM EDT

Join us at the Historic Theater at The Music Hall on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. for Writers on a New England Stage featuring Doris Kearns Goodwin. Goodwin will be in conversation with NHPR’s Director of On Demand Audio Rebecca Lavoie about her latest book, An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s.

Tickets are available here.

An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s artfully weaves together biography, memoir, and history. Goodwin takes you along on the emotional journey she and her husband, Richard (Dick) Goodwin embarked upon in the last years of his life.

Doris Kearns Goodwin’s work for President Johnson inspired her career as a presidential historian. She is the author of Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream, the Pulitzer Prize-winning No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, the Lincoln Prize-winning Team of Rivals, the Carnegie Medal-winning The Bully Pulpit, and Leadership: In Turbulent Times.
