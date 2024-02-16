Tune in for a 'Writers on a New England Stage' broadcast special on Thursday, February 22 and February 29

Tune in to NHPR this February for two Writers on a New England Stage broadcast specials.

Heather Cox Richardson in conversation with NHPR’s Hannah McCarthy

Thursday, Feb 22 at 1 P.M. with an encore at 9 P.M.

In Democracy Awakening, Richardson crafts a compelling and original narrative, explaining how, over the decades, a small group of wealthy people has made war on American ideals. In her trademark calm prose, she is realistic and optimistic about the future of democracy.

Chuck Palahniuk in conversation with NHPR’s Rick Ganley

Thursday, Feb 29 at 1 P.M. with an encore at 9 P.M.

From the bestselling author of Fight Club comes Not Forever, But For Now, a hilarious horror satire about a family of professional killers responsible for the most atrocious events in history and the young brothers that are destined to take over.

Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process, and their stories.

