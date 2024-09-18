© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Contribute $60 and an additional $60 will be unlocked instantly!
NHPR Events

Richard Powers to join NHPR for the latest Writers on a New England Stage

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published September 18, 2024 at 12:48 PM EDT
Emily Quirk

Join us at the Historic Theater at The Music Hall on Tuesday, Oct.1, 2024 at 7 p.m. for Writers on a New England Stage featuring Richard Powers. Powers will be in conversation with NHPR’s Julia Furukawa about his latest book, Playground.

Tickets are available here.

Set in the world’s largest ocean, this awe-filled book explores that last wild place we have yet to colonize in a still-unfolding oceanic game, and interweaves beautiful writing, rich characterization, profound themes of technology and the environment, and a deep exploration of our shared humanity in a way only Richard Powers can.

Richard Powers is the author of fourteen novels, including The Overstory, Bewilderment, and Orfeo. He is the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, the Pulitzer Prize, and the National Book Award.

Tags
Latest From NHPR Writers on a New England Stage
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.