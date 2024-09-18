Richard Powers to join NHPR for the latest Writers on a New England Stage

Join us at the Historic Theater at The Music Hall on Tuesday, Oct.1, 2024 at 7 p.m. for Writers on a New England Stage featuring Richard Powers. Powers will be in conversation with NHPR’s Julia Furukawa about his latest book, Playground.

Tickets are available here.

Set in the world’s largest ocean, this awe-filled book explores that last wild place we have yet to colonize in a still-unfolding oceanic game, and interweaves beautiful writing, rich characterization, profound themes of technology and the environment, and a deep exploration of our shared humanity in a way only Richard Powers can.

Richard Powers is the author of fourteen novels, including The Overstory, Bewilderment, and Orfeo. He is the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, the Pulitzer Prize, and the National Book Award.

