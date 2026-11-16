After the Clancy family's tragedy, doctors see signs of change in postpartum mental healthcare

When Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial began in July, thousands of people tuned into the livestreamed court proceedings. Over social media, they debated whether the mother of three deserved to be found guilty for strangling her children, or should be seen as a victim herself — of a flawed mental healthcare system.

Since the trial turned a spotlight on maternal mental health, clinicians in the field say it’s bringing their work out of the shadows. They have reported receiving more questions from both patients and doctors. They’ve also seen more state funding and want to capitalize on the attention and support to improve the postpartum treatment system.

“We’re in this kind of watershed moment where we need to increase the level of care,” said Dr. Tiffany Moore Simas, chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UMass Memorial Health and a professor at UMass Chan Medical School.

/ Drs. Tiffany Moore Simas, Nancy Byatt and Kimberly Yonkers participate in Gov. Maura Healey's roundtable talk on maternal mental healthcare at UMass Chan Medical School in October. (Courtesy Bryan Goodchild/UMass Chan Medical School)

Clancy’s prosecution is still in limbo since the judge overseeing the case declared a mistrial in September. A hearing on a potential retrial is scheduled for Monday. Her defense lawyers have argued that mental illness drove Clancy’s actions and should shield her from criminal responsibility. Prosecutors have argued that she understood and should be held accountable for her actions.

Studies show that one in seven women experience postpartum depression after giving birth. Other conditions, though not as common, include severe anxiety, panic attacks, intrusive or obsessive thoughts and postpartum psychosis. Most of these conditions are temporary and treatable, Moore Simas said, yet stigma remains one of the main obstacles to diagnosis and treatment. New moms may be reluctant to admit they’re struggling because of cultural expectations around motherhood, or fear of having their children taken away.

In the wake of the Clancy trial, those fears appear to be decreasing, according to Dr. Uruj Kamal Haider, a perinatal psychiatrist and medical director of the Massachusetts Child Psychiatry Access Program For Moms.

“I have never seen the stigma of maternal mental health, let alone mental health, be shattered in a way as I have seen in the last couple of months,” she said.

As the trial was underway, women shared their stories on social media of feeling desperate and alone after childbirth, and many showed up wearing pink at the courthouse in support of Clancy.

“I have never seen the stigma of maternal mental health, let alone mental health, be shattered in a way as I have seen in the last couple of months.” Dr. Uruj Kamal Haider

The Massachusetts Child Psychiatry Access Program for Moms, or MCPAP for Moms, operates a helpline for doctors, doulas, social workers and others whose clients are experiencing mental health problems during or after pregnancy. The program’s leaders say they’ve received more questions about how to identify serious postpartum mental health conditions since the trial. They don’t yet have data breaking down the types of calls they’re receiving.

“What we’re seeing is that providers are calling more often worrying that there’s just something that they might have missed,” said Dr. Nancy Byatt, founding medical director of MCPAP for Moms and the executive director of the Lifeline for Family Center at UMass Chan Medical School.

Founded in 2014, MCPAP for moms was modeled after a similar program providing advice to pediatricians about children’s mental health. It’s become a national model for how to help clinicians address perinatal mental health issues. Its helpline fields 300 to 400 calls each month.

The vast majority of Massachusetts obstetricians — 80% according to the program’s leaders — are enrolled and can access its services. While some physicians have expressed concerns that mental health is not their area of expertise, its leaders point to studies that suggest depression symptoms improved among patients whose doctors consulted the helpline.

Similar programs are now operating in 31 states. Most are state-funded, though some utilize federal dollars.

After the Clancy trial, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey committed an additional $250,000 to MCAP for Mom’s $1 million annual budget. The money will be used to train clinicians about perinatal mental health, expand the program to pediatricians, educate families about warning signs and collect statewide data — for the first time — on postpartum psychosis.

Byatt and other mental healthcare providers said shifting the focus of postpartum care would help not just women, but families.

“We have a mental health crisis in our country,” Byatt said. “And I think our best chance of addressing that is to be addressing maternal mental health, because that’s how we can break this transgenerational cycle.”

/ Women gathered outside of Plymouth Superior Court on Aug. 20, 2026, in support of Lindsay Clancy and shared stories of struggles with mental health after giving birth. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images file)

Though it is estimated to occur in just one of every 1,000 births, postpartum psychosis is a dangerous psychiatric condition. It surged to prominence because of the role it played in Clancy’s defense. Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, argued that it caused her to become delusional and hear a voice ordering her to kill her children. He claimed she should not be held criminally responsible for their deaths because of her mental illness.

Prosecutors disputed this. They argued that Clancy killed her children as part of a plan to die by suicide, but was not so mentally ill that she was unable to control or understand her actions.

Postpartum psychosis can be difficult to identify. The symptoms vary but can include increasing anxiety, interrupted sleep, mood changes and becoming disoriented. These effects come and go — something mental health experts call “waxing and waning.” And family members may attribute them to other factors, such as a lack of sleep, hormonal shifts or being overwhelmed as a caretaker.

But Haider said it is possible to recognize these so-called “pink flags” that could signal psychosis, and it’s important to catch the signs before they become a severe psychotic episode.

”Postpartum psychosis is a spectrum,” Haider said. “A mom does not need to be actively hallucinating, saying a voice is telling her to throw her baby out the window in order to be psychotic. There are quieter earlier signs and symptoms of pink flags that happen days, weeks, sometimes months before the red flag incident.”

/ Dr. Uruj Kamal Haider. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Haider said more work is needed to educate all medical providers and families about postpartum psychosis and other mental health conditions related to pregnancy. She hopes that with increased awareness following the Clancy trial, more mental health information will be provided to new moms, as well as their partners and loved ones.

Moore Simas, at UMass Memorial Health, has pushed for decades to include mental healthcare as a routine part of obstetric visits during and after pregnancy. Despite statistics that show perinatal mental health issues are common, she said many patients and providers don’t know much about them. Moore Simas points out that it wasn’t until 2023 that the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology issued formal clinical guidelines for obstetricians to identify and help treat patients’ mental health.

Research suggests that women with pre-existing mental health issues are more likely to experience postpartum depression. Mental health and substance use disorders are among the leading causes of maternal death, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and studies suggest many of those deaths could be prevented with appropriate treatment. Haider says serious postpartum mental health problems, like psychosis, are temporary and treatable, but have to be diagnosed early.

“ It truly can happen to anyone, and sometimes when a family least expects it,” Haider said. “And that’s why getting at-risk mothers to help as early as possible, even in the pre-conception phase, and talking about preventative women’s mental healthcare is so critical.”

New treatments arrive

The federal Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug for postpartum depression in 2023.

The agency also has approved magnetic pulses to the brain as a treatment for postpartum depression that doesn’t respond to other treatments. Small studies suggest this “transcranial magnetic stimulation” led to a rapid remission of major depression symptoms in 80% of patients who received it. A clinical trial is underway at UMass Chan Medical School, where researchers hope to enroll 85 participants.

Dr. Kimberly Ann Yonkers, chair of the Department of Psychiatry at UMass Chan and UMass Memorial Health, who is leading the research, said treatments that are not based on medications could address concerns about pregnant and breastfeeding women taking psychiatric drugs.

“This landscape has changed dramatically,” Yonkers said. “So I am very optimistic that we have resources and we have opportunities and treatments that we did not have 10 years ago or 20 years ago.”

Massachusetts is often rated among the best in the country for mothers and families because of its low maternal mortality rate, family leave policies and many programs to support mothers and children.

But the response to the Clancy trial showed that even educated women with resources, in states with support systems like Massachusetts, can struggle to find effective postpartum mental healthcare. Clancy received multiple diagnoses, was prescribed several psychiatric medications and was committed to a psychiatric hospital just weeks before her children’s deaths. She and her now ex-husband Patrick Clancy have filed separate medical malpractice lawsuits against her former clinicians.

Mental healthcare providers said they will keep advocating for improvements like more training for psychiatrists about perinatal mental health, more mental health screening for new mothers — beyond the usual six-week checkup with an obstetrician — and more education for families and patients about the mental changes during and after pregnancy.

“Massachusetts has been on the leading edge,” Moore Simas said. “We have made progress, but there is still a long way to go.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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