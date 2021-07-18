-
State health officials have identified a batch of mosquitoes in Manchester with the virus Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).This is the third detection of…
A person in Hanover has tested positive for a rare mosquito-borne illness called the Jamestown Canyon Virus, but health officials are stressing this is a…
No New Hampshire Reports Of West Nile, EEE This YearNew Hampshire, Maine and Vermont so far this year have had no reported human cases of West Nile or eastern equine encephalitis, according to data from two…
State health officials say a New Hampshire resident has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.The Manchester resident was likely exposed to EEE in…
One of the people infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis in New Hampshire this year has died from the disease. The 51 year old woman spent nearly a…