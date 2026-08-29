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Outside/In

Outside/In: Scientists spoke up against a de-extinction company. Then the smears began.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Nate Hegyi,
Outside/In
Published August 28, 2026 at 4:56 PM EDT
Stephen Canino
/
Adobe Stock

When evolutionary biologist Vincent Lynch heard the news that a $10 billion biotech company had brought the once extinct direwolf back to life, he called foul. He took to the media to argue that these overhyped headlines threaten public trust in science.

And that's when things started to get weird.

In a story that feels like it came right out of Jurassic Park, we look into the murky world of "dark PR" and discover what happens when the principle of scientific discourse challenges the power of corporate science.

Featuring: Howard Wolinsky, Vincent Lynch and Nic Rawlence

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

You can read Howard’s entire investigation over at EMBO Reports.

Check out this example of one of the critical stories about Vincent.

Reported and produced by Nate Hegyi. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.
Tags
Environment science
Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
See stories by Nate Hegyi
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
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