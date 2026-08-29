Outside/In: Scientists spoke up against a de-extinction company. Then the smears began.

When evolutionary biologist Vincent Lynch heard the news that a $10 billion biotech company had brought the once extinct direwolf back to life, he called foul. He took to the media to argue that these overhyped headlines threaten public trust in science.

And that's when things started to get weird.

In a story that feels like it came right out of Jurassic Park, we look into the murky world of "dark PR" and discover what happens when the principle of scientific discourse challenges the power of corporate science.

Featuring: Howard Wolinsky, Vincent Lynch and Nic Rawlence

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

You can read Howard’s entire investigation over at EMBO Reports.

Check out this example of one of the critical stories about Vincent.