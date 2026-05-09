Silicon Planet

Like a typecast actor who can’t escape the blockbuster franchise they’re known for, the element of silicon is inescapably associated with Silicon Valley. But that association undersells just how important, how foundational silicon is for human civilization.

It’s another edition of “The Element of Surprise,” our occasional series about the hidden stories behind the periodic table’s most unassuming atoms, isotopes, and molecules. And this time, it’s all about silicon.

From humankind’s early tools, to the quartz crystal hidden in your digital watch, we’ll cover how this underrated element has a lot more to offer than one California valley might suggest.

LINKS

Still confused about the difference between silicon, silica, and silicone? We think this explanation is helpful.

See the inside of a silicon wafer fab. It’s wild.

Or watch this old video on how silicon wafers are made. Also wild.

If you are very into watches, you might enjoy this detailed history of how the “Quartz Crisis” upended the Swiss watch industry.

Want to learn more about the environmental impacts of sand mining? Check out this 2019 UNEP report.

Produced by Taylor Quimby. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.