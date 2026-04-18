© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring cleaning? Get rid of your unwanted vehicle by donating it to NHPR! Your support fuels our local news.
Outside/In

Outside/In: The Repair Mindset

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In,
Nate HegyiJustine Paradis
Published April 18, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT

In 1989, writer and activist Bill McKibben penned his first book, “The End of Nature.” It was one of the first books about climate change for the general public, and he wrote that continuing to burn fossil fuels would “lead us, if not straight to hell, then straight to a place with a similar temperature.”

Which makes it surprising to hear that nearly forty years later, as the U.S. is rolling back climate regulations, Bill is striking a decidedly more optimistic tone.

In “The Repair Mindset,” Outside/In host Nate Hegyi looks at the state of climate action at both the collective and individual level. He paints a nuanced portrait of how long-time activist Bill McKibben has changed, how he’s stayed the same, and what his story tells us about the state of the climate crisis.

Plus, a practical look at one way you can help lower carbon emissions, save money, and look good doing it.
Environment
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
See stories by Nate Hegyi
Justine Paradis
Justine Paradis is an award-winning audio producer and environment reporter.
See stories by Justine Paradis

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.