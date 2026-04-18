Outside/In: The Repair Mindset

In 1989, writer and activist Bill McKibben penned his first book, “The End of Nature.” It was one of the first books about climate change for the general public, and he wrote that continuing to burn fossil fuels would “lead us, if not straight to hell, then straight to a place with a similar temperature.”

Which makes it surprising to hear that nearly forty years later, as the U.S. is rolling back climate regulations, Bill is striking a decidedly more optimistic tone.

In “The Repair Mindset,” Outside/In host Nate Hegyi looks at the state of climate action at both the collective and individual level. He paints a nuanced portrait of how long-time activist Bill McKibben has changed, how he’s stayed the same, and what his story tells us about the state of the climate crisis.

Plus, a practical look at one way you can help lower carbon emissions, save money, and look good doing it.