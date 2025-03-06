Outside/In: Why we sing

Recently, Outside/In producer Justine Paradis noticed something: Humans really like to sing together in groups: birthday parties, sports games, church hymns, protest chants, singing along to Taylor Swift at the Eras concert . . . the list could get very long.

But why? Did singing play a part in human evolution? Why does singing together make us feel so good?

Featuring Hannah Mayree, Ani Patel, Dor Shilton, and Arla Good.

A full transcript of this episode is available here.

Singing Progression Video

A participant living with Parkinson’s demonstrates progress over the course of a 13-week “singing intervention.” Courtesy of the SingWell Project.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Bobby McFerrin in 2009 at the World Science Festival , demonstrating the intuitive power of the pentatonic scale, and in 2010, improvising in a stadium in Germany with 60,000 singers .

A short documentary about Sing For Your Life! and OneVoice Circle Singers .

Check out Hannah Mayree’s music and work .

Dor Shilton and Ani Patel collaborated on a paper (currently preprint) examining four societies where collective music-making is rare.

Dor Shilton’s paper on the evolution of music as an “interactive technology ” and open-access analysis of patterns in group singing .

This journal presented the hypothesis of music as a mechanism for social bonding as part of an ongoing conversation.

SingWell’s forthcoming research on group singing, aging, and Parkinson’s disease.

Cord Allman / Pexels A cheerful karaoke session.

SUPPORT

Suzie Katz / Flickr (CC BY-NC ND 2.0) Bobby McFerrin performing at TED in 2011.

CREDITS

Outside/In host: Nate Hegyi

Reported, produced, and mixed by Justine Paradis

Edited by Taylor Quimby

Executive Producer: Taylor Quimby

Our team also includes Felix Poon, Marina Henke, and Kate Dario.

NHPR’s Director of Podcasts is Rebecca Lavoie.

Field recordings of group singing by Tamás Bohács, Kevin Luce, Guy Burns, Mondofred, Image Film Berlin, and Bruno Auzet on freesound.org.

Music by David Celeste, Guuustavv, Lennon Hutton, bomull, Farrell Wooten, and Blue Dot Sessions.

Special thanks to Chelsea Steinauer-Scudder, Emma Scudder, and everyone at the song circle.

