© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today to support local journalism!
Outside/Inbox
Every other Friday, the Outside/In team answers a listener question about the natural world. Got a question of your own? The Outside/In team is here to answer your questions. Call 844-GO-OTTER to leave us a message.

Outside/Inbox: Do songbirds have regional accents?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Justine Paradis,
Outside/In
Published March 29, 2024 at 6:30 AM EDT
A black capped chickadee, beak open (perhaps singing) on a branch surrounded by tree flowers.
Ken Mattison
/
Flickr
A black-capped chickadee on a branch surrounded by tree flowers.

Every other Friday, the Outside/In team answers a listener question about the natural world. Ange emailed the team to ask:

“Do birds that are the same species have ‘accents’ if they live in different regions?”

“Yes, they absolutely do,” said Chris Sturdy, a psychologist who studies songbird communication and behavior and cognition at the University of Alberta in Canada. “But I fell into bird dialects by accident.”

About 10 years ago, Sturdy and a PhD student, Allison Hahn, were researching black-capped chickadees, looking for acoustic markers in birdsong to see if there was a difference between dominant and subordinate birds.

They ran recordings of chickadee “fee-bee” songs through an artificial neural network, a type of machine learning program.

They predicted the results would reveal clear groups of dominant and subordinate birds. Instead, when they looked at the data, it did not reflect their hypothesis. That was a bit discouraging at first.

“This is why I and others always tell their students to not be afraid of the data,” said Sturdy.

“Because we were actually open to it, after a bunch of head scratching, cursing, and all the rest … we figured it out, but it took a left turn into this idea of geography.”

The issue was: These chickadees had been recorded in very different parts of Canada, and their regional accents were messing up the data.

While it was known that other species of songbirds had regional dialects, like white-crowned sparrows and chaffinches in Scotland, people thought that chickadees sang the same song across the North American continent, except for a couple isolated populations.

So, Sturdy and Hahn rallied. They set off with a new focus: Studying two groups of birds around 1,500 miles apart or so.

It turns out that while the human ear couldn’t pick up the differences, other chickadees sure could.

“That's their livelihood. You know, they use songs for attracting a mate, defending a territory, communication – it’s highly biologically relevant,” said Sturdy.

One reason behind avian accents could be because songbirds learn their tunes a bit like the human game of “Telephone.”

“Even though birds will copy the song patterns from their models, usually their fathers or another male living nearby (at least in temperate North American species), there might be slight errors in the copying. Those errors are propagated through subsequent generations,” said Sturdy.

Submit your question about the natural world to the Outside/In team. You can record it as a voice memo on your smartphone and send it to outsidein@nhpr.org or call the hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER. We also accept questions sent to Twitter or Instagram. We’re @OutsideInRadio in both places.
Tags
Environment Outside/InboxOutside/InsongbirdsEcology
Justine Paradis
Justine Paradis is a producer and reporter for NHPR's Creative Production Unit, most oftenOutside/In. Before NHPR, she produced Millennial podcast from Radiotopia, contributed to podcasts including Love + Radio, and reported for WCAI & WGBH from her hometown of Nantucket island.
See stories by Justine Paradis
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.