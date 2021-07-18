-
Even in the quietest of times, sand beaches are defined by movement and change.“I think it's fair to say the beach is one of the most flexible or dynamic,…
-
A lot of us may feel like our time and attention is not our own, and can easily disappear into the ether of work and the internet. But rather than merely…
-
Have you ever questioned why you spend so much time mowing, raking, maybe even watering your lawn? We consider how lawns have become an intrinsic part of…
-
While dog-or-cat lovers will eagerly describe their pets' adorable habits, biologist and author John Shivik says it's not just pets, but reptiles, fish,…
-
Scientists who study the environment keep track of the number and variety of plants and animals in a region—they call that biodiversity. Studies show…
-
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced a million dollars in grants Tuesday to restore New Hampshire’s forest and fish habitat.Eight…
-
Just a few years ago, marriage equality seemed dead in the water. Now the players are running a victory lap. Today, we learn how gun control activists are…
-
With the weather warming up across New England, people are heading for the coast. Today Word of Mouth hits the high seas. First we'll ponder the…
-
NHPR and The Music Hall present Writers on a New England Stage with biologist, ecologist and two-time Pulitzer prize-winning author E.O. Wilson. Wilson…
-
A Biologist's Plea To Hollywood: Make 'Real' Animals The StarsTurbo is a big budget, animated, kid’s comedy about a snail’s dream to win the Indy 500, though the movie didn’t do as well as studios had hoped, one…