Outside/In

Outside/In: Hunters do cry

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published February 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Hunters of color group photo
Aaron Mueggenberg
Felix follows his hunting mentor into the woods.

In the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York, dozens of strangers gathered together in the woods for three straight days. Their mission? Teach people of color how to kill, gut, and butcher a deer for the first time.

Producer Felix Poon was there as a first-time hunter. He wanted to know: what does it feel like to take an animal's life to sustain your own? Given the opportunity, would he pull the trigger?

In this episode, we follow Felix out of his depth and into the woods, to find out if one weekend can convert a longtime city-dweller into a dedicated deer hunter.

Featuring Dorothy Ren, Brandon Dale, and Brant MacDuff.

LINKS

Dorothy Ren (right) learns how to butcher a deer from her hunting mentor Brian Bird (left).
Felix Poon
Tim instructs Jose how to shoot a crossbow.
Felix Poon
Crossbows on a hot tub
Colleen Kimble
Venison ragu pasta dinner
Felix Poon
Tracey Campos, Dorothy Ren, and Eliza Rojas get ready to hunt in the early morning.
Felix Poon
Mentors and mentees load up the trucks before heading out to hunt.
Felix Poon
Felix's hunting blind
Felix Poon
Colleen Kimble
Chris Borgatti and A.J. Enchill
Brandon Dale and Tracey Campos
Aaron Mueggenberg and Jose Rivera
Herb Brooks and Josh Emig
Eliza Rojas and Greg Whalin
Brant MacDuff, Neena Pathak, and Felix Poon
Brant MacDuff, Neena Pathak, and Felix Poon

CREDITS

Host: Nate Hegyi

Reported, produced, and mixed by Felix Poon

Edited by Taylor Quimby, with help from Rebecca Lavoie.

Our staff also includes Justine Paradis.

Taylor Quimby is our Executive Producer.

Rebecca Lavoie is NHPR’s Director of On-Demand Audio.

Music for this episode by Blue Dot Sessions, Hanna Lindgren, and Walt Adams.

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio

If you’ve got a question for the Outside/Inbox hotline, give us a call! We’re always looking for rabbit holes to dive down into. Leave us a voicemail at: 1-844-GO-OTTER (844-466-8837). Don’t forget to leave a number so we can call you back.
Environment huntingDiversityOutside/In
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
See stories by Felix Poon
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
