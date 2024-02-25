Outside/In: Hunters do cry

Felix follows his hunting mentor into the woods.

In the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York, dozens of strangers gathered together in the woods for three straight days. Their mission? Teach people of color how to kill, gut, and butcher a deer for the first time.

Producer Felix Poon was there as a first-time hunter. He wanted to know: what does it feel like to take an animal's life to sustain your own? Given the opportunity, would he pull the trigger?

In this episode, we follow Felix out of his depth and into the woods, to find out if one weekend can convert a longtime city-dweller into a dedicated deer hunter.

Featuring Dorothy Ren, Brandon Dale, and Brant MacDuff.

1 of 8 — Brian and Dorothy 3-2.JPG Dorothy Ren (right) learns how to butcher a deer from her hunting mentor Brian Bird (left). Felix Poon 2 of 8 — IMG_7668.JPG Tim instructs Jose how to shoot a crossbow. Felix Poon 3 of 8 — WhatsApp Image 2023-12-19 at 1.27.23 PM.jpeg Crossbows on a hot tub Colleen Kimble 4 of 8 — IMG_7691.JPG Venison ragu pasta dinner Felix Poon 5 of 8 — IMG_7724.JPG Tracey Campos, Dorothy Ren, and Eliza Rojas get ready to hunt in the early morning. Felix Poon 6 of 8 — IMG_7725 (1).JPG Mentors and mentees load up the trucks before heading out to hunt. Felix Poon 7 of 8 — IMG_7732.JPG Felix's hunting blind Felix Poon 8 of 8 — WhatsApp Image 2023-12-19 at 1.27.27 PM.jpeg Colleen Kimble

1 of 6 — Pairs - Chris and AJ.jpeg Chris Borgatti and A.J. Enchill 2 of 6 — WhatsApp Image 2023-12-16 at 8.06.08 AM.jpeg Brandon Dale and Tracey Campos 3 of 6 — WhatsApp Image 2023-12-16 at 8.08.48 AM.jpeg Aaron Mueggenberg and Jose Rivera 4 of 6 — WhatsApp Image 2023-12-16 at 10.22.31 AM.jpeg Herb Brooks and Josh Emig 5 of 6 — WhatsApp Image 2023-12-16 at 8.08.57 AM.jpeg Eliza Rojas and Greg Whalin 6 of 6 — IMG_7696.JPG Brant MacDuff, Neena Pathak, and Felix Poon

CREDITS

Host: Nate Hegyi

Reported, produced, and mixed by Felix Poon

Edited by Taylor Quimby, with help from Rebecca Lavoie.

Our staff also includes Justine Paradis.

Taylor Quimby is our Executive Producer.

Rebecca Lavoie is NHPR’s Director of On-Demand Audio.

Music for this episode by Blue Dot Sessions, Hanna Lindgren, and Walt Adams.

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio

