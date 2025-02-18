© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Explore the data: NH school choice money used for skiing, music lessons and more

Granite State News Collaborative | By Jeremy Margolis, Concord Monitor
Published February 18, 2025 at 6:13 PM EST
This NHPR file photo shows some of the home education material one family bought using EFA funds.

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor and is being shared through the Granite State News Collaborative. It's part of the Monitor’s Inside EFAs series, which examines New Hampshire’s Education Freedom Account program.

As part of their Inside EFAs series, the Monitor compiled a database of all Education Freedom Account spending that did not go to private school tuition.

The Monitor's analysis found that the program grants families extraordinarily wide latitude over how to spend the average of $5,204 per child they receive.

Explore the database of all 21,923 expenditures that we created during the reporting process.

These articles are being shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.
