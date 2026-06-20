Who's That Macroinvertebrate?

Did you know your backyard stream could be teaming with an important and unknown crowd of underwater bugs? Macroinvertebrates are a diverse set of organisms that play an important role in our aquatic ecosystems, also serving as great bioindicators for pollution. Learn more about this fascinating field of study with an informative and interactive program designed for all ages. Join LRCC member Kevin Jones on Saturday, July 11th, for a conversation on bioindicators and a kick net demonstration followed by an opportunity to try sampling techniques on site and see macroinvertebrates up close! Be ready to get your feet wet as you will be trying to catch these little critters.

For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org) or contact the SLA directly (603-968-7336). The SLA also offers other Adventure Ecology programs throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics. The Adventure Ecology programs are presented by the LRCC AmeriCorps members at the SLA who perform important conservation work in support of the Association’s mission.

The Squam Lakes Association is dedicated to conserving for public benefit the natural beauty, peaceful character and resources of the watershed. In collaboration with local and state partners the SLA promotes the protection, careful use and shared enjoyment of the lakes, mountains, forests, open spaces and wildlife of the Squam Lakes Region.

This event is free to the public. Registration is required.