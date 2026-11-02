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Welcome Our Robot Overlords: Living with AI

Welcome Our Robot Overlords: Living with AI

Science fiction writers bear some responsibility for the popular misconceptions about AI and robots. As penance, this presenter will review the history of AI in fact and fiction and then offer a realistic overview of its astonishing potential.

The future of AI is hurtling toward us and it’s time to explore the steps we can take to protect our privacy and livelihoods.

Presented by Jim Kelly, a science fiction writer with seven novels and 150 stories published. He has twice won the World Science Fiction Society's Hugo Award as well as the Science Fiction Writers of America's Nebula Award and his work has been translated into eighteen languages.

Trumbull Hall
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org

Artist Group Info

etna.library@hanovernh.org
Trumbull Hall
195 Etna Road
Etna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org/events

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