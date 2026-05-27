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Weirs Beach Fireworks

Weirs Beach Fireworks

Sparks will fly this summer on Friday, July 3; Saturday, July 18; Saturday, August 1; Saturday, August 15; and Sunday, September 6; as the Weirs Action Committee and area sponsors once again present the Weirs Beach Fireworks! The July 3rd, Independence Day show is shot at 10pm from the beach. All the other fireworks shows are shot at 9:30pm from a barge out on the lake. Fireworks shot from a barge are bigger and go higher! During barge shows, everyone has access to the entire beach to watch the spectacle. The boardwalk and the public docks will also provide fine viewing. As the fireworks reflect onto the lake below, a flotilla of boats will light up the lake with colorful lights. All shows will take place weather permitting. Rain dates are Saturday, July 25; and Saturday, August 8.

Weirs Beach
09:30 PM - 09:45 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Weirs Action Committee
wac@weirsbeach.org
http://www.weirsbeach.org
Weirs Beach
Lakeside Avenue
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
wac@weirsbeach.org
https://www.weirsbeachfireworks.com

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