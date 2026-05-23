Waterville Valley Historical Trolley Tours 2026

Join the Waterville Valley Historical Society for a one-hour guided trolley tour exploring the history, stories, and landmarks of Waterville Valley.

Tours run Saturdays and Sundays at 10:00 AM from May 23 through October 11, 2026.

Tours are free of charge, with donations accepted. No reservations are needed.

Departure Location: Town Square Trolley Stop

Weather Notice: Please check our Facebook page for inclement weather cancellation updates.

Learn more at www.watervillevalleyhistory.org