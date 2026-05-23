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Waterville Valley Historical Trolley Tours 2026

Waterville Valley Historical Trolley Tours 2026

Waterville Valley Historical Trolley Tours 2026
Join the Waterville Valley Historical Society for a one-hour guided trolley tour exploring the history, stories, and landmarks of Waterville Valley.
Tours run Saturdays and Sundays at 10:00 AM from May 23 through October 11, 2026.
Tours are free of charge, with donations accepted. No reservations are needed.
Departure Location: Town Square Trolley Stop
Weather Notice: Please check our Facebook page for inclement weather cancellation updates.
Learn more at www.watervillevalleyhistory.org

Waterville Valley Historical Society
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, every day through Oct 11, 2026.

Event Supported By

Waterville Valley Historical Society
5082031754
wvhistorybuffspublicity@gmail.com
https://www.watervillevalleyhistory.org
Waterville Valley Historical Society
33 Village Road
Waterville Valley , New Hampshire 03215
508-203-1754
wvhistorybuffspublicity@gmail.com
https://www.watervillevalleyhistory.org

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