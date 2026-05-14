Through poetry, spoken word, song, and movement, Boston-area choral ensemble VOICES 21C presents WALLS COME TUMBLIN' DOWN, a powerful program centered on sanctuary.

Working across artistic forms, the ensemble shares stories forged in conditions of threat and care, safety and exile, drawing on lived experiences shaped by surveillance, displacement, and confinement. Grounded in the urgency of the present moment, WALLS COME TUMBLIN' DOWN engages themes of immigration enforcement, freedom in many forms, and the realities faced by incarcerated individuals and their loved ones.

Some material is candid, emotionally intense, and engages directly with political realities. We share this in advance so audiences have a clear sense of the nature of the program and no one feels caught off guard.

At its heart, this concert is an invitation to bear witness to the lived experiences of others, especially those who are marginalized, displaced, or unseen, and to share space with one another as we grapple with what it means to live faithfully and humanely in these times.