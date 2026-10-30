Free to attend for women students, grads and professionals in science, technology, engineering and math! Join Vault's Women in STEM Virtual Career and Grad School Fair on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM ET. Chat live with employers and graduate programs committed to advancing women in STEM, explore jobs, internships and degree options, and share your resume. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/WomenSTEMdec2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=vaults-women-in-stem-virtual-career-and-grad-school-fair-2026-12-02