Vault's Women in STEM Virtual Career and Grad School Fair
Vault's Women in STEM Virtual Career and Grad School Fair
Free to attend for women pursuing careers and graduate degrees in STEM! On Wednesday, December 2, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Eastern Time, chat live with employers and graduate programs. It all happens online, with no travel needed.
This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/WomenSTEMdec2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=vaults-women-in-stem-virtual-career-and-grad-school-fair-2026-12-02
Online event (CareerEco virtual platform)
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
CareerEco
events@careereco.com