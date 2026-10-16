Vault's Women in STEM Virtual Career and Grad School Fair

Free to attend for women pursuing careers and graduate degrees in STEM! On Wednesday, December 2, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Eastern Time, chat live with employers and graduate programs. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/WomenSTEMdec2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=vaults-women-in-stem-virtual-career-and-grad-school-fair-2026-12-02