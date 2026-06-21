'Unscripted. Shenanigans.'
'Unscripted. Shenanigans.'
Stranger Than Fiction Improv returns to the Players Ring for their third summer with the Splash of Improv Series — an unpredictable, high-energy mix of games, stories, characters, and complete comedic chaos.
Every show is different. One night may feature fast-paced short form games, the next a long form experiment, surprise guests, who knows?
Players Ring
$16 in advance; $18 at the door
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Players Ring
603-436-8123
info@playersring.ort
Players Ring
105 Marcy StreetPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8123
info@playersring.org