Join us for a morning of family-friendly Halloween fun!

Catholic Medical Center departments, practices, affiliates and community partners are coming together for a family-friendly Trunk or Treat celebration for our community!

Bring the kids in their favorite costumes and make your way through creatively decorated trunks for:

•Treats

•Giveaways

•Halloween fun for kids

Event is FREE and open to the community. Event held rain or shine! In the event of rain, Trunk or Treat will be held on the lower level of the parking garage.

Giving back to our community: We’ll be collecting canned food items for the New Hampshire Food Bank. Donations are welcome but not required.