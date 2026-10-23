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Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat

Join us for a morning of family-friendly Halloween fun!
Catholic Medical Center departments, practices, affiliates and community partners are coming together for a family-friendly Trunk or Treat celebration for our community!
Bring the kids in their favorite costumes and make your way through creatively decorated trunks for:
•Treats
•Giveaways
•Halloween fun for kids
Event is FREE and open to the community. Event held rain or shine! In the event of rain, Trunk or Treat will be held on the lower level of the parking garage.
Giving back to our community: We’ll be collecting canned food items for the New Hampshire Food Bank. Donations are welcome but not required.

Catholic Medical Center Surface Lot
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Catholic Medical Center
lindsay.kaled@hcahealthcare.com
CatholicMC.com
Catholic Medical Center Surface Lot
100 McGregor Street Surface Lot (Adjacent to the parking garage)
Manchester, New Hampshire 03102
lindsay.kaled@hcahealthcare.com

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