TOUR: LGBTQ+ Walking Tour

Tour guide Tom Kaufhold will take you through Portsmouth for this engaging 90-minute tour. You will pass by many beautiful historic sites and learn some important facts about Portsmouth LGBTQ+ people, places and events, including; how UNH and the NH Supreme Court impacted Portsmouth’s LGBTQ+ community; where the first gay and women’s bars were in Portsmouth; the restaurant credited with starting Portsmouth’s restaurant renaissance; and the church that supported two LGBTQ+ organizations for decades.

Tours are $15 for members, $20 for non-members, $15 for discounted groups (Children 5-18, Seniors 62+, Students, Portsmouth Residents), and free for children 5 and under.

All tours depart from Portsmouth Historical Society, 10 Middle Street, Portsmouth NH.

Online reservations close 30 minutes prior to tour departure. Please call (603) 436-8433 for last minute bookings.

