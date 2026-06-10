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The Starlight Honeys | Live Americana & Roots Music

The Starlight Honeys | Live Americana & Roots Music

Experience an evening of live Americana, folk, country, and roots music at The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery in Meredith, NH. Known for rich vocal harmonies, acoustic instrumentation, and original songwriting, The Starlight Honeys deliver one of the Lakes Region’s favorite live music experiences.

🍷 Complimentary Wine Tasting: 5:30–6:00 PM
🚪 Doors Open & Dinner Service: 6:00 PM
🎵 Show Begins: 7:00 PM

Based in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region, The Starlight Honeys blend folk, country, rock, and Americana into performances that are warm, engaging, and deeply rooted in acoustic traditions. Enjoy handcrafted food, award-winning wines, and one of New Hampshire’s premier listening room experiences at The Loft.

The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Sweet Mercy's Kitchen
$15-$25
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Sweet Mercy's Kitchen
6033936971
bob@hermitwoods.com
https://hermitwoods.com/music/

Artist Group Info

Samantha Tracy
thestarlighthoneys@gmail.com
The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Sweet Mercy's Kitchen
72 Main St
Meredith, New Hampshire 03253-5841
6032537968
bob@hermitwoods.com
https://hermitwoods.com/

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