The Silver Stars Present: Bucket List – The Best Is Yet To Come
The Silver Stars Present: Bucket List – The Best Is Yet To Come
Join us for a performance centered on confidence, joy, and the songs that stay with us. This season, the Silver Stars are taking the stage with their “bucket list” numbers—the songs they’ve always dreamed of performing. From soaring solos and intimate duets to high-energy ensemble pieces, this show is a celebration of the music we love and the stories we still have to tell. After all, the best is yet to come!
The Rex Theatre
$15-$18
07:00 PM - 09:00 AM, every day through May 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Palace Theatre
603.668.5588
info@palacetheatre.com
Artist Group Info
zecchino@gmail.com
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst St.Manchester, New Hampshire 03101
(603) 668-5588