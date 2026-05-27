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The Silver Stars Present: Bucket List – The Best Is Yet To Come

The Silver Stars Present: Bucket List – The Best Is Yet To Come

Join us for a performance centered on confidence, joy, and the songs that stay with us. This season, the Silver Stars are taking the stage with their “bucket list” numbers—the songs they’ve always dreamed of performing. From soaring solos and intimate duets to high-energy ensemble pieces, this show is a celebration of the music we love and the stories we still have to tell. After all, the best is yet to come!

The Rex Theatre
$15-$18
07:00 PM - 09:00 AM, every day through May 29, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Palace Theatre
603.668.5588
info@palacetheatre.com
http://www.palacetheatre.org

Artist Group Info

zecchino@gmail.com
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst St.
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101
(603) 668-5588
https://palacetheatre.org/venues/rex-theatre/

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