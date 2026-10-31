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The North Pole Bazaar and Bistro

The North Pole Bazaar and Bistro

Imagine Sacred Heart School as a festive little town filled with Christmas cheer—that’s the North Pole Bazaar & Bistro. Shop unique gifts from talented crafters at the North Pole Mall, enjoy tasty desserts from the North Pole Bakery, and discover raffles, a Silent Auction, and unique opportunities at the General Store & Post Office. But the North Pole is more than shopping! At the Adult Education Center, enjoy free FRED Talks—Fun, Recreational, Educational presentations on topics like White Mountain Rescues and Home Brewing Beer. At the North Pole Youth Center younger visitors can enjoy safe, supervised activities led by our older youth. Stop by the Bistro for breakfast pastries or a hearty lunch. There’s something for everyone at the North Pole!

Sacred Heart School
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish
603-926-2206
northpole@olmmparish.org
https://bit.ly/3TWGTfq
Sacred Heart School
289 Lafayette Rd
Hampton, New Hampshire 03842
603-926-3254
admissions@shshampton.org
https://www.shshampton.org/

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