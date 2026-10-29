The Concord Coachmen Chorus
The Concord Coachmen Chorus
The Concord Coachmen Chorus is a men's chorus based in Concord, NH. Our name is derived from the old "Concord Coach" which transported people from New Hampshire to Boston many years ago. We enjoy singing music of all types be it doo-wop, gospel, jazz, and pop in the Barbershop style.
Kimball Jenkins
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Concord Coachmen Chorus
Louis Jacob, President 603-315-2028
president@concordcoachmen.org
Kimball Jenkins
266 North Main StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com