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The Bark in the Park Fall Food Truck Festival & Holiday Market

The Bark in the Park Fall Food Truck Festival & Holiday Market

The Bark in the Park is almost here! Join Dog Friendly New Hampshire on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Rollins Park in Concord for a full day of dog-friendly and family-friendly fall and holiday fun.

The Bark in the Park Fall Food Truck Festival & Holiday Market will feature nearly 20 food, drink, and dessert vendors, including two special food trucks just for dogs; more than 100 vendors; nine police K9 teams from departments across New Hampshire; Santa and Mrs. Claus; two Magic Christmas Train rides; a Christmas Candyland-themed Kid Zone; five local bands playing live music; dog CPR demonstrations; face painting; a dog-recovery drone demonstration; a dog show with prizes for everyone; a classic-car show; mini golf; and so much more.

Admission is just $5, and children ages five and under and dogs are free.

Free parking and a free shuttle bus running back and forth between Big Jim’s Home Center in Concord and Rollins Park will be available. Dogs are allowed on the shuttle bus.

Dogs may also have their pictures taken with Santa in the Christmas Candyland area. Please note that dogs are not allowed on the Christmas trains.

Bring your dog, bring your family, and spend the day enjoying food, shopping, live music, demonstrations, holiday activities, classic cars, and everything The Bark in the Park has to offer.

The event benefits Funds 4 Paws NH, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance to individuals and small rescue organizations helping animals in need throughout New Hampshire.

Event information: https://www.dogfriendly603.com/barkinthepark

Dog-show registration: https://www.dogfriendly603.com/dogshownovember7th

Rollins Park
$5
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dog Friendly New Hampshire
603-573-5175
info@dogfriendly603.com
https://www.dogfriendly603.com
Rollins Park
33 Bow Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301

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