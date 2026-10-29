The Bark in the Park Fall Food Truck Festival and Holiday Market
The Bark in the Park Fall Food Truck Festival and Holiday Market
Bring the family and your pup for a full day of fall and holiday fun! Enjoy 15+ food trucks, 100+ vendors, live music, police K9 demonstrations, a community dog show, a Kid Zone, Holiday Market, two Christmas trains, Santa and Mrs. Claus, mini golf, a classic car show and a free dog-friendly shuttle from Big Jim's Home Center. Admission is $5; children 5 and under are free. Dogs must be well behaved and on a 4-foot non-retractable leash. Dogs may visit Santa but cannot ride the trains. Proceeds benefit FUNds 4 Paws.