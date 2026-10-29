The Bark in the Park Fall Food Truck Festival and Holiday Market

Bring the family and your pup for a full day of fall and holiday fun! Enjoy 15+ food trucks, 100+ vendors, live music, police K9 demonstrations, a community dog show, a Kid Zone, Holiday Market, two Christmas trains, Santa and Mrs. Claus, mini golf, a classic car show and a free dog-friendly shuttle from Big Jim's Home Center. Admission is $5; children 5 and under are free. Dogs must be well behaved and on a 4-foot non-retractable leash. Dogs may visit Santa but cannot ride the trains. Proceeds benefit FUNds 4 Paws.