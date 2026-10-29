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The Bark in the Park Fall Food Truck Festival and Holiday Market

The Bark in the Park Fall Food Truck Festival and Holiday Market

Bring the family and your pup for a full day of fall and holiday fun! Enjoy 15+ food trucks, 100+ vendors, live music, police K9 demonstrations, a community dog show, a Kid Zone, Holiday Market, two Christmas trains, Santa and Mrs. Claus, mini golf, a classic car show and a free dog-friendly shuttle from Big Jim's Home Center. Admission is $5; children 5 and under are free. Dogs must be well behaved and on a 4-foot non-retractable leash. Dogs may visit Santa but cannot ride the trains. Proceeds benefit FUNds 4 Paws.

Rollins Park
$5; children 5 and under free
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dog Friendly New Hampshire
info@dogfriendly603.com
https://www.dogfriendly603.com
Rollins Park
33 Bow Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301

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