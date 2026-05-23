© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

The Art of Debate

The Art of Debate

Learn about the elements of debate from Oliver Benedict, a member of Hanover High's Debate Club. Oliver will talk about what it takes to successfully debate a topic and will lead a Q&A session.

The Etna Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026

Event Supported By

Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org

Artist Group Info

jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
The Etna Library
130 Etna Road
Etna, New Hampshire 03750-3502
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org/events

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.