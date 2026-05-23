The Art of Debate
The Art of Debate
Learn about the elements of debate from Oliver Benedict, a member of Hanover High's Debate Club. Oliver will talk about what it takes to successfully debate a topic and will lead a Q&A session.
The Etna Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Event Supported By
Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
Artist Group Info
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
The Etna Library
130 Etna RoadEtna, New Hampshire 03750-3502
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org