The Anderson Brothers play Henry Mancini

Virtuosos on clarinet & saxophone” (New York Times), Grammy-winning Juilliard graduates and identical twins Peter & Will Anderson will explore the music of Henry Mancini with a fascinating spoken narrative, and live performance with a fantastic 5-piece ensemble. One of the greatest composers in the history of film, Henri Mancini composed "Moon River," "Days of Wine and Roses," "The Pink Panther Theme," and "Theme from Peter Gunn." The Anderson brothers have been featured soloists on the Broadway stage, the Kennedy Center, Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, live on Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion Radio Program, and can be heard on the soundtrack of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks. Vanity Fair magazine listed their album in “Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz,” and the Washington Post said they “consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz.”