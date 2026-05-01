The 603 Writers’ Conference Returns as New Hampshire’s Largest Gathering for Writers

Join the New Hampshire Writers’ Project for the return of the 603 Writers’ Conference, New Hampshire’s largest gathering for writers, on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Southern New Hampshire University.

This full-day conference features keynote speaker Chris Bohjalian, #1 New York Times bestselling author, along with expert-led workshops, a moderated AI in the Literary World panel, networking opportunities, catered meals, and the signature Pitch Party & Social.

Writers will choose from 13 workshop sessions covering craft, revision, publishing, pitching, query letters, contracts, marketing, poetry, character development, and more. The day is designed to help writers strengthen their work, connect with the writing community, and gain practical insight from experienced authors and industry professionals.

Early bird pricing ends May 15. Seating is limited.