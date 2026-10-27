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Test Drive, Give Back: Be Moved Drive at Concord High School

Test Drive, Give Back: Be Moved Drive at Concord High School

Get behind the wheel and give back to Concord High School's Music Program! On Saturday, November 7, Grappone Mazda is bringing the Be Moved Drive Program to the Concord High School Student Parking Lot from 10 AM to 3 PM. Here's how it works: for every qualified test drive, Mazda donates $50 to the school's Music Program, up to $10,000. That means every drive helps Concord's music students, including members of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, keep doing what they love. Test drive participants limited to 18+ U.S. legal resident with a valid U.S. driver’s license. Limit 1 test drive per qualified participant. It's free, no appointment needed, and a great way to spend a Saturday in your community. Let's get Concord moving for its music students!

Concord High School
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grappone Mazda
(603) 226-8097
chancev@broadreachpr.com
https://www.grapponemazda.com/
Concord High School
170 Warren St.
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
secretary@svcnh.org
svcnh.org

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