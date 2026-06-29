Celebrate summer at Coppal House Farm's Sunflower Festival, July 25–August 2, open daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Stroll through acres of blooming sunflowers, enjoy local food vendors, visit the farm animals, and take in the beauty of one of New Hampshire's favorite summer traditions.

Weekends feature an artisan craft fair showcasing handcrafted goods, live music, and a lively festival atmosphere. Looking for a quieter experience? Visit on a weekday to enjoy the sunflowers, food vendors, and animal viewing at a more relaxed pace.

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Whether you're planning a full day at the farm or simply stopping by for photos among the sunflowers, the festival offers something for everyone. Spend hours exploring the fields, browsing artisan vendors, enjoying local food, and visiting the animals, or make it a quick outing to capture the perfect summer memories. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water, and check the weather forecast before your visit so you can make the most of your time at the farm.

