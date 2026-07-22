Two beams of light will rise from Mount Washington for 9/11 anniversary tribute

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Renee Plummer, co-founder and vice president of Two International Group at Pease International Tradeport, is spearheading a New Hampshire tribute to those who died during the 9/11 attacks on America.

Plummer is honoring veterans, firefighters and first responders by coordinating The Honor Summit, the placement of two huge LED lights at the Mount Washington summit Sept. 9-12.

The idea came to Plummer during an October 2025 Veterans Count meeting, she said during an interview this week.

“I know what I’m going to do … We’re going to put the lights on top of Mount Washington,” Plummer recalled thinking. “Our world changed 25 years ago …. there’s some people now who don’t even know that."

Read more at Seacoastonline.