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Sundays at the Farm - Live Music at Hackmatack

Sundays at the Farm - Live Music at Hackmatack

Every Sunday
June 28 - Sep. 13
Doors open at 12:30pm, with music beginning around 1pm.
This weekly “backyard party” makes the most out of the easy Sundays afternoons of summertime!
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy an afternoon at the farm! Come and listen to live music, have a pint of a local beer, snack on a bison hot dog, visit the farm store and bring the kiddos to meet our friendly farm animals!
Each week features a concert of local musicians from diverse genres: rhythm & blues, jazz, Americana and more! Each open-air concert is the perfect backdrop for family and friends to lounge in the late afternoon sun and soak up the remaining moments of a Maine summertime weekend.
Tickets can be purchased at the door. Tickets are $15 per person with kids under 12 free!
Our 2026 Summer Schedule:
June 28th
Killeeshil Traditional Irish Music
Celtic
July 5th
Sigrid Sibley & Friends
Bluegrass / Folk
July 12th
Seacoast Revival Early Jazz Band
1920’s Jazz
July 19th
The McCritters Garage
Folk
July 26th
The Hempcats
Rhythm & Blues
August 2nd
Toby McAllister & The Sierra Sounds
Pop Rock / Alt Country
August 9th
The Bottom Dollars
Bluegrass
August 16th
Gnarly Darling Roots
Rock / Americana
August 23rd
One Longfellow Square Presents: Melvin Gradiz Band Contemporary R&B / Funk
August 30th
A Moment of Green
Rock
September 6th
The Lion Sisters
Folk / Bluegrass
September 13th
One Longfellow Square Presents: Lolabelle
Alt Rock

Hackmatack Farm & Playhouse
$15
Every week through Sep 13, 2026.
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Get Tickets
Hackmatack Farm & Playhouse
583 School Street
BERWICK, Maine 03901
www.hackmatack.org

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