Sundays at the Farm - Live Music at Hackmatack

Every Sunday

June 28 - Sep. 13

Doors open at 12:30pm, with music beginning around 1pm.

This weekly “backyard party” makes the most out of the easy Sundays afternoons of summertime!

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy an afternoon at the farm! Come and listen to live music, have a pint of a local beer, snack on a bison hot dog, visit the farm store and bring the kiddos to meet our friendly farm animals!

Each week features a concert of local musicians from diverse genres: rhythm & blues, jazz, Americana and more! Each open-air concert is the perfect backdrop for family and friends to lounge in the late afternoon sun and soak up the remaining moments of a Maine summertime weekend.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Tickets are $15 per person with kids under 12 free!

Our 2026 Summer Schedule:

June 28th

Killeeshil Traditional Irish Music

Celtic

July 5th

Sigrid Sibley & Friends

Bluegrass / Folk

July 12th

Seacoast Revival Early Jazz Band

1920’s Jazz

July 19th

The McCritters Garage

Folk

July 26th

The Hempcats

Rhythm & Blues

August 2nd

Toby McAllister & The Sierra Sounds

Pop Rock / Alt Country

August 9th

The Bottom Dollars

Bluegrass

August 16th

Gnarly Darling Roots

Rock / Americana

August 23rd

One Longfellow Square Presents: Melvin Gradiz Band Contemporary R&B / Funk

August 30th

A Moment of Green

Rock

September 6th

The Lion Sisters

Folk / Bluegrass

September 13th

One Longfellow Square Presents: Lolabelle

Alt Rock