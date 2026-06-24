Summer Kick-Off at the Squam Lakes Association

Swing by the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, June 27th anytime from 2:30-4:30pm to Kick-Off SUMMER! Learn what's going on in the Squam Watershed, meet our summer camp counselors, and explore what our campus has to offer. Whether you want to try rock climbing, paddling, or making the perfect s'more, there will be something for everyone!

The SLA Summer Kick-Off is free and open to the public, so stop by!

Celebrate summer with family-friendly fun at the SLA! This free event offers something for everyone, including:

- Free paddling around the cove in a canoe or kayak

- Climbing at our rock wall

- Summer S'mores

- Water Quality and Milfoil Demos

- Knot Tying

- Tabling by other local organizations

- Water quality monitoring demonstrations

Come join the fun—see you there!