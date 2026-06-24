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Summer Kick-Off at the Squam Lakes Association

Summer Kick-Off at the Squam Lakes Association

Swing by the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, June 27th anytime from 2:30-4:30pm to Kick-Off SUMMER! Learn what's going on in the Squam Watershed, meet our summer camp counselors, and explore what our campus has to offer. Whether you want to try rock climbing, paddling, or making the perfect s'more, there will be something for everyone!

The SLA Summer Kick-Off is free and open to the public, so stop by!

Celebrate summer with family-friendly fun at the SLA! This free event offers something for everyone, including:

- Free paddling around the cove in a canoe or kayak
- Climbing at our rock wall
- Summer S'mores
- Water Quality and Milfoil Demos
- Knot Tying
- Tabling by other local organizations
- Water quality monitoring demonstrations

Come join the fun—see you there!

Squam Lakes Association
02:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Association
6039687336
kgurney@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/SRR2022
Squam Lakes Association
534 US Route 3
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7336
info@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/

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