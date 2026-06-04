SUMMER EVENTS ANNOUNCED FOR THE FOREST SOCIETY EDUCATION CENTER AT CREEK FARM

Join the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in celebrating its 125th anniversary by connecting with nature in the Seacoast this summer.

“We are thrilled to be launching our Family Hike Programming and extending our regular guided hikes throughout the region,” said Emily Bartoloni, Southeast Region Program Manager. “Family Hikes are enriching for all ages – an experience that’s truly for everyone. We’re looking forward to exploring beyond the Little Harbor Loop Trail as well!”

The following programs will be held at Creek Farm, located at 400A Little Harbor Road, Portsmouth:

Family Hike: Outdoor Games

Saturday, June 13 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Cost: $20-35

Join us for a fun, fulfilling hike for the whole family. Unplug and enjoy nature, community, and movement in one of the most diverse natural landscapes in the Seacoast. Games and activities will be offered to all ages. Family hikes are engaging for the whole family, kids, teens, parents, and grandparents.

Family Hike: Tide Pooling

Sunday, June 21 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Cost: $20-35

The tidal Sagamore Creek is brimming with a multitude of little creatures. Structured activities and free-form exploration are planned.

Family Hike: Tide Pools to the Woods

Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cost: $20-35

An enjoyable hike for the whole family is planned, from the shoreline to the forest.

Portsmouth’s History

Saturday, August 1 from 1:30 to 4 p.m., Cost: $5-15

Come enjoy the beautiful and locally history-rich Creek Farm with a brief lecture presentation, followed by a guided excursion around the property. Traces of our earliest communities, great moments of early America, and calming natural spaces wrap into a marvelous 1.5-mile walk.

The following events are held at various locations; please refer to each specific event.

Tom Eid at Champlin Forest in Rochester,

Thursday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cost: $5-15

Come join a special guided hike with naturalist, author, guide and Forest Society Land Steward, Tom Eid. The Champlin Forest, in the heart of Rochester, is an urban gem enjoyed by locals. The hike will highlight the trees, wetlands, and an old quarry. Champlin Forest is located at 245 Rochester Hill Road, in Rochester.

Guided Hike at Powder Major’s Forest, Madbury

Wednesday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Cost: $5-15

In this guided hike, explore trees, wildlife, and systems preserved within Powder Major’s Forest in Madbury. We’ll discuss local conservation movements and ways to get involved in the community. Powder Major’s Forest is at 25 Lee Road in Madbury.

Forests as a Resource for All, Lamprey River Forest, Epping

Tuesday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Cost: $5-15

Conservation conserves some land exactly as it is, some are connection points to other conserved land, and some conserve natural resources. On this guided hike, you’ll learn about different reasons and results of conservation, all while enjoying what the Lamprey River Forest has to offer. Lamprey River Forest is located at 119 Prescott Road in Epping.

Urban Oasis, Champlin Forest, Rochester

Thursday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Cost: $5-15

A shared green space in an urban environment is a treat for all. These forests are just space for wildlife and important ecosystems; they have the fingerprints of a city as well. Explore Champlin Forest in Rochester and get to know the ecology of both forests and the humans that live with them. Champlin Forest is located at 245 Rochester Hill Road, in Rochester.

Note to Attendees: Registration is required. All programs are rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to bring water, snacks, and binoculars.

ABOUT THE FOREST SOCIETY

Established in 1901, the Forest Society is a private, nonprofit land trust and forestry organization that owns more than 200 forest conservation properties—nearly 67,000 acres in 105 New Hampshire communities—and holds conservation easements that permanently protect an additional 140,000 acres statewide. Forest Society properties are open to the public and draw more than 500,000 visitors annually. To learn more or become a member, please visit forestsociety.org.

