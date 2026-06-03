Summer Art Program for Kids at Aplomb
Summer Art Program for Kids at Aplomb
Get Ready for Summer!
Geared for ages 6-13, get ready for some creative fun this summer! Each week features a new theme with supportive and experienced art teachers. We are homeschool approved!
From 9am-12pm Monday through Friday, kids will enjoy working with hands-on creative projects, concluding with a mini-exhibition! Reserve now while there are still spots!
The Aplomb Project
$250 per week or $2000 for all nine weeks
Every week through Aug 28, 2026.
Monday: 09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monday: 09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Supported By
The Aplomb Project
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project
262 Central AveDover, New Hampshire 03820
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org