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Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Summer Art Program for Kids at Aplomb

Summer Art Program for Kids at Aplomb

Get Ready for Summer!

Geared for ages 6-13, get ready for some creative fun this summer! Each week features a new theme with supportive and experienced art teachers. We are homeschool approved!

From 9am-12pm Monday through Friday, kids will enjoy working with hands-on creative projects, concluding with a mini-exhibition! Reserve now while there are still spots!

The Aplomb Project
$250 per week or $2000 for all nine weeks
Every week through Aug 28, 2026.
Monday: 09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Aplomb Project
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project
The Aplomb Project
262 Central Ave
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
theaplombproject.org/

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