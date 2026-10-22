Kimball Jenkins invites you to attend our 3rd annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea, Sunday, December 6, in our historic Carriage House. A magical holiday event for all ages, the afternoon tea will feature tea sandwiches, delectable sweets, assorted teas, hot chocolate, an interactive craft activity for the children, and photo opportunities. In addition, all attendees will be treated to a short performance by the Sugar Plum Fairy herself!

Don’t miss this very special opportunity to celebrate the magic of the season with family and friends. Additionally, all proceeds will benefit the Haley Rae Martin Scholarship Fund. The fund assists aspiring teenagers and individuals with class tuition assistance and provides support for community art projects.

Don't wait, and purchase your tickets today as last year’s event sold out. Limited seating is available with two seatings offered, 12:30 and 3:30pm

Tickets: https://pci.jotform.com/form/262945326002149