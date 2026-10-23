STRINGS IN FLIGHT: Apple Hill String Quartet and Flying Gravity Circus Share the Stage

Live chamber music and youth circus artistry come together in Wilton, NH, November 13 and 14

WILTON, NH – When a world-class string quartet and a troupe of young circus artists share one stage, the music doesn’t just accompany the action, it lifts it. The Apple Hill String Quartet (AHSQ) and Flying Gravity Circus (FGC), in partnership with High Mowing School (HMS), present STRINGS IN FLIGHT: Quartet & Circus, an evening of acrobatics, aerial arts, and jonglerie set to live music.

