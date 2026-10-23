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Strings in Flight

Strings in Flight

STRINGS IN FLIGHT: Apple Hill String Quartet and Flying Gravity Circus Share the Stage

Live chamber music and youth circus artistry come together in Wilton, NH, November 13 and 14

WILTON, NH – When a world-class string quartet and a troupe of young circus artists share one stage, the music doesn’t just accompany the action, it lifts it. The Apple Hill String Quartet (AHSQ) and Flying Gravity Circus (FGC), in partnership with High Mowing School (HMS), present STRINGS IN FLIGHT: Quartet & Circus, an evening of acrobatics, aerial arts, and jonglerie set to live music.

High Mowing School Pine Hill Campus
$15-$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Flying Gravity Circus
(413) 313-1778
info@flyinggravitycircus.org
https://www.flyinggravitycircus.org
High Mowing School Pine Hill Campus
77 Pine Hill Drive
Wilton, New Hampshire 03086
(603) 654-6003
info@highmowing.org
www.highmowing.org

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